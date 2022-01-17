As wind farm industry grows, safety risk becomes a concern

Last fall, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an initiative intended to make Louisiana a leader in harnessing wind power. But it remains to be seen how wind farms may increase or decrease offshore accidents, according to Legal Examiner.

Many oil and gas workers are open to transferring to wind farms, which require many of the same skills. They’re an obvious choice for the state’s once-largest industry, which now employs just 1.5 percent of its workforce.

However, working in the middle of the Gulf is fraught with occupational hazards, including lack of training and supervision, risk of being electrocuted or crushed on deck, risk of falling overboard, and fires or explosions. Read the entire story.

