Another firm evaluating south Louisiana for renewable fuel facility

Delta Biofuel CEO Philip Keating today announced the company is evaluating Iberia Parish for a possible $70 million renewable fuel plant, adding to the number of companies looking to set up renewable energy facilities in the state.

This is the second such announcement in the past week, after Louisiana Economic Development reported that PBF Chalmette Refinery is considering converting one of its idle refinery units into a renewable diesel production complex. These two possible facilities, along with the planned Grön Fuels renewable energy complex in West Baton Rouge Parish show energy companies’ increasing interest in south Louisiana as a home for alternative fuel production.

Delta’s production facility would produce biomass fuel pellets made from residual sugarcane fiber, known as bagasse. If located in Louisiana, Delta would create 126 new direct jobs with an average salary of $62,500, plus benefits. The company would source all excess bagasse from four nearby sugar mills in Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin parishes.

The location under consideration is a 16-acres plot near U.S. 90 in Jeanerette. The groundwork for the new facility would begin in September, with completion expected in September 2022.

LED started working with Delta in December 2020 and offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart, a performance-based grant of $1 million as a reimbursement for infrastructure improvement expenditures to secure the investment. Delta is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program and, pending local approval, the Industrial Tax Exemption program.