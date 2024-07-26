See how New Schools for Baton Rouge LEAP scores stack up

Louisiana’s newly released 2024 LEAP scores show that charter schools supported by New Schools for Baton Rouge outperformed East Baton Rouge district-run open enrollment schools in both absolute performance and rate of improvement.

LEAP testing measures student proficiency in English/language arts, math and science. Scores are categorized as unsatisfactory, approaching basic, basic, mastery or advanced.

When it comes to K-8 school performance, 24% of students attending NSBR portfolio schools scored at the mastery level or above compared to 22% of students attending East Baton Rouge district-run open enrollment schools. NSBR portfolio schools saw a 4.5-point average growth rate and East Baton Rouge district-run open enrollment schools saw a 2.9-point average growth rate.

As for grades 9-12, 18% of students attending NSBR portfolio schools scored at the mastery level or above compared to 10% of students attending East Baton Rouge district-run open enrollment schools. NSBR portfolio schools saw a 4.6-point average growth rate and East Baton Rouge district-run open enrollment schools remained stagnant.

There are 21 schools in NSBR’s portfolio. See a full list here.

“While we are buoyed by the success and progress of the latest scores, there is still much work to be done,” a statement from NSBR reads.

Across East Baton Rouge Parish, 71% of students continue to score below the mastery level, 39% of third grade students score below basic in ELA and 63% of eighth grade students score below basic in math.

While student performance remained mostly stagnant across Louisiana as a whole, a new analysis from the Council for a Better Louisiana points out that performance in the state has largely returned to pre-pandemic levels.

That recovery comes at a time when national research suggests that students elsewhere in the country are falling further and further behind in the wake of the pandemic, The Washington Post reports.

“The [LEAP score] data does not show the regression seen in the national research cited by the Post,” a statement from CABL reads.