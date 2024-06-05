Surprise legislation targets control of Research Park Corp. and Louisiana Nexus

If signed by the governor, amendments to what was once a sickle cell anemia bill by state Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, would substantively change the makeup of the Research Park board of directors, which oversees Louisiana Nexus.

The measure awaiting Gov. Jeff Landry’s signature would reduce the board of directors from a range of nine to 12 members to seven to nine. It would also uniquely give Barrow and Rep. C. Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge control over two of those appointments for what is intended to be a statewide advocacy organization and resource for entrepreneurs.

In addition, the measure reduces the maximum number of appointees representing the business sector from seven to two.

In an interview this afternoon with Daily Report, Louisiana Nexus Chair Anita Byrne said the board’s input on those and other changes was not sought. In fact, the board of directors was not made aware of the legislation working its way through the Legislature until after its passage just before the session adjourned.

“This drastically changes the makeup of the board, its size, and the designating entities and individuals,” she tells Daily Report. “It also drastically reduces the role of the business community on the board. It really does remove that innovation aspect of it; that private partnership feel to it.”

The measure comes at a time when Louisiana Nexus has just begun the process of selecting a new CEO, following the departure of longtime executive Genevieve Silverman amid a budget shortfall. Current interim CEO Calvin Mills has made no secret of his desire to become the permanent top executive.

If signed by the governor or allowed to become law at the end of the month through sunset, the measure would take effect immediately and put the entire search process in limbo, says Byrne, noting, “we had good momentum.”

Barrow prefiled the bill on Feb. 9. At the time, its sole purpose was to enact changes to the Louisiana Sickle Cell Commission membership and its responsibilities.

It was in a session of the House Committee on Health and Welfare that the bill was revised to target the Research Park Corporation. References to the Louisiana Sickle Cell Commission were removed in their entirety.

It isn’t clear why a bill originally focused on sickle cell was transformed in a health-related committee to change the makeup of the Research Park Corporation in the final hours of the session.

A legislative assistant for Barrow was working on a statement for Daily Report at deadline.

In a message to board members on Saturday, Byrne said she is “committed to ensuring a smooth transition of board composition so the organization can continue in its work.”

According to the Research Park Corporation’s latest audit on file with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office―issued in October 2023―the organization had nearly $18.3 million in total assets, down from just over $23 million in 2021. Its assets in 2022 included $16.5 million in investments. Its November 2023 Form 990 shows the organization brought in $2,578,258 in revenue in 2022, most of it in unspecified contributions and grants.