See what BTR is expecting this holiday travel season

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is preparing for one of its busiest Thanksgiving travel seasons in recent years.

With over 18.3 million passengers expected to travel nationwide from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, BTR is set to serve more than 10,000 departing passengers, a 16% increase over last year and a return to pre-pandemic levels.

BTR offers several benefits for travelers this holiday season, including TSA PreCheck lanes with average wait times of under 10 minutes, standard security lines averaging less than 30 minutes, and parking just steps from the terminal.

Here are some tips from TSA to ease travel:

Start with an empty bag to avoid packing prohibited items

Follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids (3.4 ounces or less in a quart-sized bag, one bag per person)

Pack solid foods like pies and cookies in your carry-on.

Today is the final day to enroll in TSA PreCheck at BTR’s special event. TSA PreCheck members enjoy expedited screening, with wait times typically under 10 minutes.

The busiest travel days at BTR are expected to be Tuesday, Nov. 26, Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 1. Passengers should arrive at least 90 minutes before their scheduled flight to allow time for parking, check-in and security.