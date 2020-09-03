Roundup: Parking lot shooting / Pet food recall / US mortgage rates 

Update: Jace Boyd, 24, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of panhandler 61-year-old Danny Buckley, was released from jail on bond today, a week after his arrest and public outcry over the shooting. Boyd posted a $300,000 bond. An arrest warrant says Buckley was panhandling in the Trader Joe’s parking lot at an upscale shopping center when he approached Boyd’s car to ask for money and the two got into an argument. Read the full story.

Toxin found: The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Feed Program is at the forefront of a nationwide pet food recall following the discovery of Aflatoxin in a dry dog food. According to LDAF, Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by a fungus commonly found in grain such as corn, WDSU-TV reports. The LDAF/LSU Agricultural Chemistry Laboratory, which tests pet foods among other commercial feeds, discovered the Aflatoxin following routine regulatory testing of commercial feeds sampled at retail stores. The brand, Sunshine Mills, has issued a voluntary recall. Read the full story.

Little change: U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages changed little this week, remaining at historically low levels that has sparked demand for homes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate on the 30-year home loan ticked up to 2.93% from 2.91% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.49% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined, however, to 2.42% from 2.46% last week. Read the full report.