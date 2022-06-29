Why your brand should celebrate holidays on social media

It’s almost the weekend and the beach is calling your name, but then it hits you: Did we remember to create that Fourth of July post on the company’s social media?

You may feel tempted to skip off into your long weekend, but stop and take the time to share a well-crafted, intentional message with your following. While many may view holiday posts as unrelated content or fluff, these posts can play an essential role in growing and connecting with your audience, increasing sales and building a community around your brand.

So how many holidays should you post? Unless you’re a greeting card company, think quality over quantity. Posting on the holidays can be a great way to share your organization’s culture but it also presents an opportunity to provide real value to your audience and generate leads or revenue for your business.

We encourage you to declare your independence from traditional social media approaches, get creative and make the most of what the holidays have to offer, because a well-crafted holiday message can make your social media feeds star-spangled awesome! Read on to learn how to leverage holidays to your advantage and why they should remain a fixture in your social media marketing strategy. Read the full blog here.