What you need to know about the Blue Cross hearing this week 

The Louisiana Department of Insurance is hosting its highly anticipated public hearing examining the reorganization and sale of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, the state’s largest health insurer, starting Wednesday.

The hearing will be held at the department’s offices in the Poydras Building on Third Street. If the building’s hearing room reaches full capacity, however, overflow crowds will be shifted across the street to the Claiborne Building for video attendance.

The hearing will also be streamed live on Zoom via LDI’s website as well as on LDI’s YouTube channel. A recording of the hearing is expected to be available following the event.

Public comments will be accepted from in-person attendees and via Zoom, though time may be limited for public comments. LDI officials are encouraging people to submit their questions and comments in advance.

The proposed sale of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana to Indiana-based Elevance Health has received significant criticism since it was initially announced early last year.

In a joint report released last week, the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare and the Senate Committee on Insurance listed 30 findings of concern regarding the $3.4 billion sale of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to Indiana-based Elevance Health. Among them: the regulatory process of the sale, the reputation of Elevance Health and the Accelerate Louisiana Initiative—the $3.1 billion public health foundation that would be created with money from the sale.

A New Orleans attorney also filed a pair of lawsuits last month to block the sale, citing issues with who receives proceeds from the sale and the appeals process.

