Register now for 10/12 Industry Report’s Louisiana Petrochemical Outlook webcast

Louisiana’s petrochemical sector is entering 2026 in a time of transition, with global demand shifts, federal policy changes, and new technologies influencing strategy. To help make sense of what’s ahead, 10/12 Industry Report will host the Louisiana Petrochemical Outlook virtual webcast event at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The program will feature three leaders with deep expertise in operations, economics, and executive strategy:

Kate Lightfoot

Integrated Complex Manager, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge

Lightfoot became the first woman to manage ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge complex in 2025 and has more than two decades of leadership experience across the company, including roles in operations, business readiness, and supply chain. She previously served as the first female site manager at Baytown Chemical Plant and as Global Marine Supply Chain Manager at ExxonMobil’s Texas headquarters.

Tom Yura

President and CEO, UBE C1 Chemicals America

Yura has nearly 30 years of experience in chemical manufacturing and executive leadership. He previously served as COO of Cornerstone Chemical and as Senior Vice President and General Manager of BASF’s Geismar site, the company’s largest North American facility. Yura now oversees UBE’s expansion in Louisiana, including a new Jefferson Parish facility set to support battery and semiconductor production. He also serves on the board of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance and the energy advisory council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Martha Gilchrist Moore

Chief Economist & Managing Director, Economics & Statistics

American Chemistry Council

Moore analyzes how policy initiatives and energy trends affect the chemical industry and produces economic and industry forecasts. She also leads the council’s research on the economic contributions of chemistry and its benefits to consumers. With more than 25 years of experience, she is widely recognized as an authority on chemical market dynamics and end-use industries.

Panelists will weigh in on a range of timely issues, including:

How Louisiana’s market outlook compares with national forecasts for 2026

The impact of federal policy changes, tariffs and trade dynamics

Major projects and investment decisions on the horizon

The role of innovation, AI and emerging markets in shaping strategy

Workforce challenges, safety initiatives and community engagement

The webcast is made possible by Alliance Safety Council, Delta Machine & Ironworks and the Lard Oil Company.

