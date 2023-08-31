MAPP CEO Mike Polito shares secrets of cultivating an engaged workforce on the September episode of Strictly Business

What are the secrets to cultivating an engaged workforce? How do you maintain culture and core values in times of growth? And what are the qualities of a good leader that make it all happen?

Mike Polito will share those insights and more on the September episode of Strictly Business.

Mike Polito is a Baton Rouge native and 1984 graduate of LSU with a degree in Construction. After college, he gained valuable experience with some of the country’s largest construction firms, then in 1991 stepped out on his own to launch MAPP Construction.

Under his leadership, the company has grown to become the third-largest commercial general contractor in Louisiana.

In 1999, the Baton Rouge Business Report recognized Mike in its “40 Under 40” issue, and in 2001, the magazine named him Young Business Person of the Year. In 2004, he was honored with induction into the LSU School of Construction Hall of Fame. He is actively involved in numerous community and professional organizations, and is one of the originators of A6 and a founder and board member of Blueprint Louisiana.

Providing you and your team with the insights, advice and inspiration to thrive in a perpetually changing “new normal” is the driving force behind Business Report’s Strictly Business, a free, monthly webcast featuring in-depth interviews with Louisiana’s most successful CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Episodes airing on the third Wednesday of each month will be hosted by Business Report Executive Editor Penny Font, who will interview successful leaders as they not only share their professional stories but also offer advice to help others grow and improve their business.

Strictly Business is powered by Business Report and presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Home Bank.