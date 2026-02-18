LSU Chancellor James Dalton shares his plans for turning transition into momentum

What does it take to move Louisiana’s flagship university forward at a moment of heightened scrutiny, rising expectations and structural change?

That’s the focus of the latest episode of Strictly Business featuring James Dalton, who stepped into the role of chancellor at LSU during a pivotal leadership reset for the institution.

Dalton discusses how LSU is being led through transition—following the separation of the system president and flagship chancellor roles—and how that structure is designed to sharpen accountability, improve execution and position the university for its next phase of growth. Drawing on experience from both higher education and the private sector, he offers a candid look at leadership tradeoffs, decision-making under pressure and what running one of the state’s most complex enterprises actually requires.

Rather than focusing on rankings or headlines alone, the episode digs into the strategic questions that matter most to business leaders: how LSU balances autonomy and performance across its system, which metrics truly define success, and what it will take to accelerate research, innovation and economic impact while managing public and political scrutiny.

Titled Leading LSU Forward, the episode is provides insight into how LSU’s next chapter could shape Louisiana’s competitiveness, talent pipeline and long-term economic future.

