Investar founder John D’Angelo shares bold expansion insights, economic signals, and enhancing banking relationships on the October episode of Strictly Business

From a single-wide trailer on Perkins Road to ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq, John D’Angelo has built a career on seeing opportunity where others saw risk.

In 2006, he founded Investar Bank with a handful of employees and a vision for customer-focused growth. Nearly two decades later, Investar is a publicly traded regional bank with a Gulf South footprint that includes Houston and Alabama—and now, a pending $83.6 million acquisition in north Texas.

On the October episode of Strictly Business, we sit down with D’Angelo to explore how he built Investar through hurricanes, recessions, and regulatory changes, and what this new chapter in Texas means for the company’s future. The conversation, titled Inside a Banking Evolution, goes beyond Investar’s story to offer takeaways for C-suite leaders on:

How to align banking strategy with long-term business goals

What economic signals executives should be watching in 2025

The trends reshaping banking and business

Where technology is reshaping customer expectations — and what comes next

D’Angelo brings a wealth of perspective to the table. Before launching Investar, he was president and director of Aegis Lending Corporation, overseeing lending operations in 46 states and Washington, D.C. He also managed private banking, small business banking, construction lending, brokerage, and trust at Hibernia National Bank (now Capital One) for more than six years in Baton Rouge.

Join us at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 for a candid conversation about growth, strategy, and leadership in a changing financial landscape.

Inside a Banking Evolution is presented by Business Report with support from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Neighbors Federal Credit Union.

