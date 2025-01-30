Executives from three Capital Region Inc. 5000 honorees will share their secrets for fast growth on Strictly Business in February

How did three Louisiana companies make the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing firms in the nation?

This month, Strictly Business answers that question with a panel of three executives at the helms of those organizations.

This Feb. 19 features CORE Specialty Services President Paola Alvarado, 365Labs President and CEO Mo Vij and Genesis 360 founder and President Craig Stevens.

They’ll share their strategies for achieving and managing rapid growth, differentiating themselves from competitors, staying ahead of disruption and more.

Providing you and your team with the insights, advice and inspiration to thrive in a perpetually changing “new normal” is the driving force behind Business Report’s Strictly Business, a free, monthly webcast featuring in-depth interviews with Louisiana’s most successful CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Episodes airing on the third Wednesday of each month are hosted by Business Report Executive Editor Penny Font, who interviews successful leaders as they not only share their professional stories but also offer advice to help others grow and improve their business.

