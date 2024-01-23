Dr. Curtis Chastain provides best practices for executive health in the February episode of Strictly Business

How important is health and wellness to executive performance? How can busy executives balance their work commitments with self-care routines to improve their overall well-being? Add what are the best practices for managing stress in the workplace and how can executives build resilience?

Those are some of the topics Dr. Curtis Chastain will tackle in the February episode of Business Report‘s Strictly Business series with business leaders across the Capital Region.

The episode, which airs at 11 a.m. Feb. 21, takes a deep dive into the best practices for executive health and how closely it’s linked to the success of a company. Register here.

Chastain is a physician and healthcare leader in Baton Rouge. He is a native of the city and received his undergraduate and medical degrees from LSU. After completing his residency in internal medicine at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans, he became board certified in Internal Medicine by the American College of Physicians. He has been practicing medicine at Our Lady of the Lake for over 30 years.

Chastain is the director of the Lake Men’s Health Center, a membership-based practice that provides comprehensive primary care to adult men. Dr. Chastain is passionate about men’s health and is frequently invited to speak on topics related to men’s health and wellness.

He is also the founder and director of the Lake Executive Wellness program, which offers the Executive Protector exam ― a comprehensive exam for men and women used in the early identification of chronic disease, and also the two biggest health threats that impact longevity, heart disease and cancer.

