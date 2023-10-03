Craig Greene will share insights into crisis leadership on the October episode of Strictly Business

What key principles of leadership are essential when navigating a crisis situation? How do you manage the stress and emotional toll that comes with leading in high-stress crisis situations? And what are some tips for emerging leaders who aspire to be effective crisis leaders in the future?

Orthopedic surgeon and Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene will share those insights and more on the October episode of Strictly Business. The webcast will air at 11 a.m. October 18. Register here.

Greene has been a leader in times of crisis in a variety of roles and will share his personal experiences in navigating those.

He is currently serving his sixth year on the Louisiana Public Service Commission regulating Louisiana’s utilities at a time when the state is grappling with growing threats to its power grid as well as soaring costs for business and consumers alike.

He’s also an orthopedic surgeon at the Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic and formerly served as Chief of Surgery at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

He is a veteran of the United States Navy Reserves, where he served as a Commander.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Dr. Greene served on the Louisiana Legislative Advisory Task Force on Economic Recovery, and through his foundation, he is focused on humanitarian aid in disaster relief throughout the world.

Providing you and your team with the insights, advice and inspiration to thrive in a perpetually changing “new normal” is the driving force behind Business Report’s Strictly Business, a free, monthly webcast featuring in-depth interviews with Louisiana’s most successful CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Episodes airing on the third Wednesday of each month will be hosted by Business Report Executive Editor Penny Font, who will interview successful leaders as they not only share their professional stories but also offer advice to help others grow and improve their business.

Strictly Business is powered by Business Report and presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Home Bank. Register now.