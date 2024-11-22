Congressman Garret Graves talks business, the economy, politics and more on the next episode of Strictly Business

What economic opportunities are on the horizon for Louisiana? How will the state’s role in national and global energy production change over the next several decades? And what national policy reforms are needed to help small businesses?

Departing Republican Congressman Garret Graves will share those insights and more—including key lessons learned—in the December episode of Strictly Business.

Graves has represented Louisiana’s 6th congressional district since 2015. The Baton Rouge native currently serves on the powerful U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee.

After redistricting dismantled his district, he declined to run for re-election in 2024. Prior to that, Graves chaired the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, where he negotiated on behalf of the state with British Petroleum over the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

