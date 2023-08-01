Get the scoop on the Baton Rouge Area Foundation when Chris Meyer joins Strictly Business in August

What are the biggest surprises Baton Rouge Area Foundation President Chris Meyer discovered when he took the helm of the organization 18 months ago? What will be the new center focus of the foundation? And what’s on the horizon for major initiatives like the LSU Lakes?

Meyer will share those insights and more on the July episode of Strictly Business.

Committed to public service, Meyer is passionate about using his skills, experiences, and networks to have a meaningful impact in Louisiana — improving outcomes and quality of life for our state. As head of one of the largest community foundations in the country, he helps unite human and financial resources to make big ideas a reality to enhance South Louisiana. He also shares a passion for ensuring that every child in our community has access to an excellent school.

After graduating from Tulane, Meyer joined Teach For America and was assigned to John McDonogh Senior High School in New Orleans, one of the worst performing schools in America. After Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans and scattered McDonogh’s students, Meyer returned to school, earning a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard Kennedy School in 2008 and was one of 14 selected as a White House Fellow.

He was dispatched to the Department of Defense, where he served Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. Meyer held top security clearances and traveled around the world with Secretary Gates for a year that straddled the administrations of presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Meyer returned to Louisiana, armed with important lessons learned from Gates about improving inefficient systems. Back home, he put those lessons to use serving as a special advisor in the Louisiana Department of Education and then deputy superintendent of the Louisiana Recovery School District.

In 2012, Chris became the founder and CEO of New Schools for Baton Rouge, a nonprofit started by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and seeded by its fund donors. Under his leadership, that organization has raised more than $80 million to attract and develop new schools in the city, currently serving a quarter of all public school students.

