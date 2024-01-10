Brad Ives takes a deep dive into the energy transition and what it means for Louisiana on the January episode of Strictly Business

Season Two of Business Report‘s Strictly Business series with business leaders across the Capital Region premiers with LSU Institute for Energy Innovation Director Brad Ives.

The episode, which airs at 11 a.m. Jan. 17, takes a deep dive into the energy transition and what it means for Louisiana. We’ll explore groundbreaking research initiatives happening here, economic opportunities and workforce development initiatives. Register here.

Founded in 2022, the LSU Institute for Energy Innovation coordinates LSU’s R&D, service and outreach efforts related to the energy transition. It also serves as a single access point to the university’s energy resources for Louisiana industry, government and communities.

Ives brings a rare combination of experience in industry, government and academia. As assistant secretary for natural resources in North Carolina between 2013 and 2015, he drafted and negotiated the state’s wind farm legislation, leading to the creation of its first wind farm.

About 30 years earlier, he helped write Shell Chemicals’ mission statement while pursuing his bachelor’s degree in political science and later his law degree at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Providing you and your team with the insights, advice and inspiration to thrive in a perpetually changing “new normal” is the driving force behind Business Report’s Strictly Business, a free, monthly webcast featuring in-depth interviews with Louisiana’s most successful CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Episodes airing on the third Wednesday of each month will be hosted by Business Report Executive Editor Penny Font, who will interview successful leaders as they not only share their professional stories but also offer advice to help others grow and improve their business.

Strictly Business is powered by Business Report and presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Home Bank. Register now.