b1BANK President Jude Melville talks banking beyond boundaries in the January episode of Strictly Business

How can banks balance the risks and rewards of strategic expansion in today’s economic environment? Who or what is the biggest potential disruptor for community banks this year, and what’s the best way to plan for it? And how are customer expectations evolving?

b1BANK President and CEO Jude Melville will address those challenges and more in the January episode of Strictly Business.

Melville also serves as chairman of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST).

While listing publicly under his leadership, b1BANK has grown to $6.3 billion in assets by expanding its footprint across Louisiana and Texas, including the completion of multiple whole-bank acquisitions. Under his leadership, the b1 FOUNDATION launched in 2021. To date, the Foundation has counselled hundreds of small business owners, helping them gain access to over $18.5 million in capital.

Prior to becoming a community banker, Melville served as a captain in the United States Air Force. He holds degrees from Harvard College, the London School of Economics and the LSU Graduate School of Banking.

Providing you and your team with the insights, advice and inspiration to thrive in a perpetually changing “new normal” is the driving force behind Business Report’s Strictly Business, a free, monthly webcast featuring in-depth interviews with Louisiana’s most successful CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Episodes airing on the third Wednesday of each month are hosted by Business Report Executive Editor Penny Font, who interviews successful leaders as they not only share their professional stories but also offer advice to help others grow and improve their business.

