Meet the 2024 Business Awards & Hall of Fame honorees

Meet the six honorees who will be recognized at the 2024 Business Awards & Hall of Fame, hosted by Business Report and Junior Achievement in March. This year’s winners, as selected by a panel of independent judges, are:
Hall of Fame Laureate
George Foster
Founder, Guaranty Media
Hall of Fame Laureate
Nanette Noland
The Powell Group
Executive of the Year
Perry Franklin
President, Franklin Associates
Young Businessperson of the Year
Jaime Glas
Founder & Owner, Queen of Sparkles
Company of the Year
(fewer than 100 employees)
365Labs
Mo Vij, CEO
Company of the Year
(100+ employees)
PALA Group
Scott Barringer, president and CEO
All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March edition of Business Report and honored at a gala on Wednesday, March 20, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Sponsors of the event are Investar Bank, Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs + Business Advisors, Crown Plaza Baton Rouge and Genesis 360.