Meet the 2024 Business Awards & Hall of Fame honorees

    Meet the six honorees who will be recognized at the 2024 Business Awards & Hall of Fame, hosted by Business Report and Junior Achievement in March. This year’s winners, as selected by a panel of independent judges, are:

    Hall of Fame Laureate
    George Foster
    Founder, Guaranty Media

    Hall of Fame Laureate
    Nanette Noland
    The Powell Group

    Executive of the Year
    Perry Franklin
    President, Franklin Associates

    Young Businessperson of the Year
    Jaime Glas
    Founder & Owner, Queen of Sparkles

    Company of the Year
    (fewer than 100 employees)
    365Labs
    Mo Vij, CEO

    Company of the Year
    (100+ employees)
    PALA Group
    Scott Barringer, president and CEO

    All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March edition of Business Report and honored at a gala on Wednesday, March 20, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Sponsors of the event are Investar Bank, Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs + Business Advisors, Crown Plaza Baton Rouge and Genesis 360.

