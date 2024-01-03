Meet the 2024 Business Awards & Hall of Fame honorees

Meet the six honorees who will be recognized at the 2024 Business Awards & Hall of Fame, hosted by Business Report and Junior Achievement in March. This year’s winners, as selected by a panel of independent judges, are:

Hall of Fame Laureate

George Foster

Founder, Guaranty Media

Hall of Fame Laureate

Nanette Noland

The Powell Group

Executive of the Year

Perry Franklin

President, Franklin Associates

Young Businessperson of the Year

Jaime Glas

Founder & Owner, Queen of Sparkles

Company of the Year

(fewer than 100 employees)

365Labs

Mo Vij, CEO

Company of the Year

(100+ employees)

PALA Group

Scott Barringer, president and CEO

All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March edition of Business Report and honored at a gala on Wednesday, March 20, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. Sponsors of the event are Investar Bank, Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs + Business Advisors, Crown Plaza Baton Rouge and Genesis 360.

