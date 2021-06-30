Year-over-year city-parish sales and use tax collections up 42% in April

For the city and parish combined, recurring city-parish sales and use tax collections totaled $18.46 million in April, a 42% increase compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the city-parish finance department, which also found that collections in April were down some $1.28 million from the previous month.

Over the first four months of the year, the city-parish has accumulated more than $68.87 million—a 14.12% year-to-date spike.

Sales tax collections (less vehicle taxes) were up both inside and outside city limits, although more so inside. While the parish saw a 33.80% increase in collections in April compared to 2020, the city of Baton Rouge saw a 40.86% uptick.

However, vehicle tax collections in the parish were down 73% in April from one year before, while collections in the city—which totaled more than $1.61 million—increased 294%. Read the full report.