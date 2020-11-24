With CEAs signed, $53.6M Bus Rapid Transit system expected to roll out in 2024

State and local officials today executed a series of cooperative endeavor agreements that will allow for the funding and implementation of the Plank-Nicholson Bus Rapid Transit project, which is expected to begin service in mid-2024.

A combination of local, state and federal funding will go toward the $53.6 million BRT project, which aims to connect north and south Baton Rouge with high-frequency transit service.

“Not only will it serve as the spine of our transit system, but this project serves as the foundation of the Plank Road Master Plan, by serving as the catalyst for redevelopment of the historic north Baton Rouge corridor,” says Mayor Sharon Weston Broome in a prepared statement.

The first CEA, between the city-parish and DOTD, confirms the transfer of $13 million to the city-parish from DOTD for improvements along the BRT corridor. Funding sources include approximately $7.4 million in DOTD Road Transfer funds, $1.6 million for improvements to Florida Street between 10th Street and 22nd Street, and $4 million for traffic signal upgrades at more than 15 intersections along the project corridor.

The second CEA, between the city-parish and CATS, pledges cooperation between the entities to fund the design, construction and operation of the project. The CEA obligates CATS to contribute $9.6 million in federal formula funds for the construction costs of the new North Transfer Center, along with the procurement of the BRT vehicles and 22 pairs of stations along the route.

The two agreements come one year after the city of Baton Rouge was awarded a competitive $15 million grant for the BRT project from the Federal Transit Administration’s Better Utilizing Infrastructure to Leverage Development program.

Once complete, the 9-mile BRT corridor will provide a new transit route connecting educational institutions, the Water Campus, the downtown business district, medical facilities, commercial businesses and residential neighborhoods along Plank Road, Florida Street and Nicholson Drive.

The environmental clearance and preliminary engineering phases of the project are complete and approved. With the CEAs executed, the agencies will now develop final design plans. Construction is anticipated to begin early 2022.