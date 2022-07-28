Why the national economy shrank 

The U.S. economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.9 % between April and June, marking two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The contraction comes as other markers of the economy—such as the job market and consumer spending—are still showing signs of strength. That leaves policymakers, economists, businesses and families to make sense of how the economy is doing, and what the latest GDP report tells us about where we go from here, The Washington Post reports.

Here are some factors that impacted the report:

After stocking up on too many goods last year—and miscalculating just how much stuff Americans would want to purchase—retailers are buying fewer items for their shelves.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times this year, most recently Wednesday, in hopes of calming the economy enough to curb inflation. One of the most direct impacts of those rate hikes has been a slowdown in housing and construction.

Government spending declined at all levels: federal, state and local. Although defense spending rose, it was outweighed by a pullback in other types of spending such as stimulus payments.

