Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid fails to bring rush of job seekers

Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans. Many people, they argued, would then come off the sidelines and take the millions of jobs that employers were desperate to fill.

Yet three months after 25 states began ending that federal payment, there’s been no significant influx of job seekers. Louisiana ended the $300 boost in late July.

In states that cut off the $300 check, the workforce—the number of people who either have a job or are looking for one—has risen no more than it has in the states that maintained the payment until it ended nationally on Sept. 6, according to an analysis of state-by-state data by The Associated Press.

Companies have posted a near-record number of available jobs, but unemployment remains elevated, even without the additional federal benefits. Louisiana’s unemployment rate stood at 5.8% in September, down from 6.2% in August, but still higher than before the pandemic. However, that could be changing for Louisiana. This month, both new unemployment claims and continued claims have kept dropping in Louisiana. For the week ending Oct. 15, 31,305 people filed for continued unemployment claims, compared to 36,425 the week before. New unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Oct 16, also dropped by about 300 to 2,804. Read more.