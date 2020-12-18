Weekly initial jobless claims rise to 9,289 in Louisiana

Initial unemployment claims in Louisiana rose to 9,289 last week, up from 9,114 the week before, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

During the same week last year, about one-quarter as many claims, 2,227, were filed statewide.

On the plus side, the four-week moving average of initial claims dropped to 10,057 from the previous week’s average of 18,639.

Meanwhile, continued claims for the week ending Dec. 12 decreased to 66,810, down from 75,0004 the week ending Dec. 5. Continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,705 for the same week in 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 75,004 from 81,057 the week before.

Louisiana is among the states where unemployment is bouncing back the least, according to a recent WalletHub survey, ranking No. 45 out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. In November, the state reported an 8.1% unemployment rate.

Read the full LWC announcement.