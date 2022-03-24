US weekly jobless claims reach lowest level since 1969

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years as the U.S. job market continues to show strength amid rising costs and the ongoing pandemic.

Jobless claims fell by 28,000 to 187,000 for the week ending March 19, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department reported this morning. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, also fell to levels not seen in five decades. The Labor Department reported that the four week moving average tumbled to 211,750 from the previous week’s 223,250.

In total, 1,350,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended March 12, another five-decade low. See the report.