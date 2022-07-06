US job openings fell in May but still outnumber those looking for work 

Job openings fell sharply in May but still far outnumbered the people looking for work, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports this morning.

According to CNBC, available positions totaled 11.25 million for the month, a considerable drop from the upwardly revised 11.68 million in April. As a share of the labor force, the rate of vacancies fell to 6.9% from 7.2%, according to the bureau’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Despite the decline, the level of job openings was higher than the 11.04 million estimate from FactSet. There were 5.95 million people counted as unemployed in the month, meaning there were 1.9 openings per every available worker, still around historical highs.

Quits also declined slightly, falling to 4.27 million as the so-called Great Resignation slowed slightly. Read the full story.