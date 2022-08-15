Supply of available workers is headed in wrong direction

As anyone who has lost luggage this summer or waited half an hour for a restaurant check recently could tell you, America needs way more workers in some parts of the economy.

Economists agree, according to The Wall Street Journal. Many of them see the imbalance in labor supply and demand as at the heart of the U.S.’s current economic challenges.

They say that fixing it is critical to bringing down the highest inflation in four decades without unemployment rising enough to trigger a recession.

A key part of the equation has been moving in the wrong direction: The supply of workers has been shrinking. The labor force is about 600,000 smaller than in early 2020. It is several million smaller if you adjust for the increase in population.

After approaching pre-pandemic levels earlier this year, the number of workers has fallen since March by 400,000, according to Labor Department data.

The labor-force participation rate—the share of the population 16 years and older working or seeking work—was 62.1% in July, down from 62.4% in March, and much lower than the pre-pandemic rate of 63.4%, the Labor Department says. Read the full story.