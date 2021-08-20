State’s jobless rate continues to fall but remains higher than US average

The unemployment rate in Louisiana dropped to 6.6% in July, down from 9.1% a year ago and from 6.9% in June. However, unemployment in the Bayou State is still higher than the national average of 5.4%, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Louisiana added 12,700 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in July when compared to June. The BLS statistics also show a gain of 58,200 jobs last month compared with July 2020.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, gains were posted within the state’s largest economic sectors, including the hospitality and health care industries. However, the state is facing a nursing shortage, putting a strain on hospitals. Right now, more than 7,000 nursing positions are available across Louisiana, with organizations offering competitive pay and hiring bonuses.

Since July 2020, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals in the state has increased to 1,933,491 from 1,775,157. When compared to June 2021, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 8,126.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Aug. 14 dropped to 2,332 from 2,411 the prior week. For a comparison, during the week ending August 15, 2020, 14,365 initial claims were filed.

The continued claims for the week ending Aug, 14, 2021, decreased to 40,433 from 43,992 the previous week. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 255,068 for the week ending August 15, 2020.

See the LWC unemployment claims report, and the BLS statistics.