Report: Baton Rouge among most dangerous cities for pedestrians

A new report by a national group that advocates for walkable communities ranks Louisiana among the most dangerous states—and Baton Rouge among the most dangerous cities—for pedestrians.

The Dangerous by Design report, released today by Smart Growth America, ranks Louisiana No. 6 among the 50 states on its pedestrian danger index, which measures pedestrian fatalities—accounting for differences in population and walking rates—from 2010 to 2019.

Baton Rouge, meanwhile, comes in at No. 16 out of 100 cities on the metropolitan danger index.

The report found that Southern states and cities, overall, are more dangerous for pedestrians than elsewhere in the country. It also found that the number of fatalities in the U.S. involving pedestrians struck by vehicles, 53,435, increased 45% since its first report a decade ago. During that same period, driver and passenger fatalities rose just 3.7%.

“The annual death toll continues to climb with each new edition of this report,” the study says.

The study also found significant disparities, noting that the elderly, people of color and those living in low-income communities continue to be disproportionately represented in fatal crashes involving pedestrians.

“With our high rate of pedestrian fatalities, it’s vital that we commit to create safe communities for all residents, no matter who they are, where they live, or whether they have access to a car,” says Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO of the Center for Planning Excellence and a Smart Growth America board member. “This report is a reminder of the importance of healthy community design in states like Louisiana.”

Between 2010 and 2019, Louisiana had 1,118 pedestrian fatalities, or 2.4 per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 1.6. Baton Rouge had 211, or 2.5 per 100,000 people.

The study attributes the problem to communities and streets that are not designed for pedestrians and walkability, ever-larger vehicles that pose a greater threat to pedestrians, and policies that do not prioritize pedestrian-friendly streets. Read the study here.