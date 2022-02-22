Pandemic teaching LSU economics students, professors a thing or two

The unusual economy brought about by the pandemic is creating a greater interest in economics among students at LSU and other schools around the country and providing professors with lots of fresh teaching material.

Supply chain issues and topics like supply and demand and inflation are not only in the news every day, but directly affecting students, Axios reports.

Participation in LSU’s Undergraduate Economics Club has more than doubled this year, says Daniel Keniston, associate professor in LSU’s economics department.

In Keniston’s Introduction to Economics class, he teaches about supply and demand, and the pandemic is providing great examples such as the high prices for hand sanitizer and masks earlier in the pandemic.

Students can better grasp ideas like supply and demand because it’s something they can see themselves, Keniston says. There have been a lot of classes where he uses engaging examples in which students can relate.

For example, inflation, which was always a topic in Keniston’s class, was, until recently, a hypothetical for a lot of students. Now, they’re experiencing it firsthand.

“We always try to bring in different stories to make what we’re teaching more accessible,” he says, “and this has made it easier.”

When there’s a national economic crisis or event, people realize the impact of economics on their everyday lives, Keniston says, and there was similar interest during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.

He says cryptocurrency and meme stocks are also popular economic topics among his students.