Mortgage demand drops as interest rates cool hot housing market 

The ailing mortgage market is only getting worse as higher interest rates and inflation hammer American consumers, CNBC reports.

Mortgage demand dropped more than 6% last week compared with the week before, hitting the lowest level since 2000, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.

Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home dropped 7% for the week and were 19% lower than the same week in 2021. Buyers have been contending with high prices all year, but with rates almost double what they were in January, they’ve lost considerable purchasing power.

Mortgage interest rates haven’t moved much this week, but that could change very soon due to increasing bond market volatility. The Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by another 75 basis points next week, and other central banks are taking similar action against inflation. A basis point equals 0.01%. Read the full story.