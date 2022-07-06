Detailing why Fed raised rates higher than expected

Federal Reserve officials feared that high inflation could become entrenched in the economy and concluded that they may need to push interest rates higher than already planned in order to manage that risk, according to newly released minutes of a policy meeting that concluded June 15.

Top officials in the meeting “concurred that the economic outlook warranted moving to a restrictive stance,” meaning higher interest rates that curtail economic activity, Axios reports.

Moreover, “they recognized the possibility that an even more restrictive stance could be appropriate if elevated inflation pressures were to persist.”

At the meeting, Fed leaders increased their target interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the most since 1994 and more than the half-point they had signaled was likely in the weeks preceding the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.

The new details in the minutes show the thinking that drove that pivot, and the stunning interest rate hike. Read more from Axios.