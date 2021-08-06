Louisiana’s weekly initial unemployment claims rise slightly

Last week, 3,228 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in the state, 106 more than the previous week, according to the latest numbers reported by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, during the same week last year, 13,402 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Louisiana.

The four-week moving average of initial claims dropped to 4,100 from the prior week’s average of 4,349.

The number of continued claims increased to 47,230 last week from 44,996 the week before. However, last week’s continued claims were also much lower than the 327,467 total for the same week in 2020. Read the full LWC report.