Louisiana’s weekly initial unemployment claims drop by 4,157

Louisiana’s initial unemployment claims dropped to 16,340 last week, down from 20,497 the week before, according to recent figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. East Baton Rouge Parish saw 1,570 claims filed.

For comparison, during the same week last year, 2,008 initial claims were filed in the state.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 17,612 from the previous week’s average of 15,509.

Meanwhile, continued claims for the week ending Jan. 16 decreased to 63,888 from the previous week’s 85,773. Last week’s continued claims roughly quadruple the comparable figure of 16,076 for the week ending Jan. 18, 2020.

The four-week moving average of continued claims dropped by 140 from the week before.

Read the LWC’s announcement.