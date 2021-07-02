Louisiana’s weekly initial unemployment claims drop 3.5%

Last week, 4,129 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in Louisiana—a roughly 3.5% decline from the week before, according to the latest figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, during the same week last year, 21,976 initial claims were filed throughout the state.

The four-week moving average of initial claims dropped to 4,805 from the previous week’s average of 5,166.

Meanwhile, the number of continued claims filed for the week ending June 26 decreased to 49,163 from 49,503 the previous week. Last week’s continued claims were also far below the comparable figure of 306,089 for the same week in 2020. Read the full LWC report.