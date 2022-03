The unemployment rate in Louisiana declined by 3.2 percentage points in 2021 compared to 2020, the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced today.

The state’s average jobless rate was 5.5% for 2021 compared to 8.7% in 2020. The national average was 5.5% in 2021.

All 50 states saw unemployment decreases in 2021 compared to 2020, with Nebraska having the lowest unemployment rate.