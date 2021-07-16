Steady as she goes for Louisiana’s June unemployment rate

Louisiana’s unemployment rate remained steady in June at 6.9%—still higher than the national average of 5.9% but significantly lower than the 9.4% rate of June 2020, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state is among 39 others that saw little change in unemployment levels last month. Just Florida, Iowa and Kansas saw unemployment increase last month.

However, weekly initial unemployment claims in Louisiana rose to 4,558 for the week ending July 10 from 4,222 the week prior.

Louisiana’s continued claims for the week ending July 10 decreased to 49,230 from the previous week’s 49,973. The continued claims were also well below the comparable figure of 312,893 for the week ending July 11, 2020.

