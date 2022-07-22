Louisiana unemployment rate falls to 3.8% in June 

Louisiana posted a 3.8% unemployment rate last month, its lowest June rate since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking in 1976, according to numbers released today. This was a two-point decrease from June 2021’s 5.8%.

Over the past three months, the report shows Louisiana has experienced a slow but steady decline in unemployment, going from 4.1% in April to 4% in May. However, the state remains slightly above the national average of 3.6%, which is 2.3 points lower than it was at the same time last year.

Minnesota had the lowest jobless rate in June at 1.8%, while the District of Columbia had the highest at 5.5%.

In addition to Louisiana, seven other states saw record-low rates for June, the report says. Ten states along with the District of Columbia had rates higher than the national average.