Louisiana sees nation’s biggest year-over-year construction job loss in January

Louisiana lost the most construction jobs in the U.S. between January 2019 and January 2020, according to a recent report from Associated General Contractors of America.

Over the year, construction employment in Louisiana decreased by 15,200 jobs, the largest loss in the country. Other states with substantial construction job losses include West Virginia (-5,100) and Illinois (-2,400). Moreover, with a 10.1% dip in jobs over the 12-month period, Louisiana trailed only West Virginia (-13.0%) in terms of percentage of construction jobs lost.

Louisiana was among 17 states, along with Washington, D.C., that shed construction jobs within the time frame, while employment increased in 32 states amid “exceptionally mild winter weather in many states.”

Texas added the most construction jobs within the year (34,900), followed by Florida (21,500) and California (17,400). Utah, meanwhile, saw the highest percentage growth in construction employment (7.5%), followed by New Mexico (7.1%) and North Dakota (6.5%).

However, AGC officials note that the data was collected well before the coronavirus began to impact the economy. They say construction employment levels are likely to decline beginning in March.

The association further urges federal officials to fashion “a more realistic Family Medical Leave proposal that won’t force unnecessary layoffs or bankruptcies as part of the coronavirus legislation, providing flexible schedules for contractors working on federally funded projects and boosting investments in infrastructure and other public works.”

Check out the 1-month and 12-month AGC data.