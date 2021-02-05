Louisiana sees 14.5% dip in weekly initial unemployment claims

During the week ending Jan. 30, 1,628 fewer initial unemployment claims were filed in Louisiana than the week before, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission, as the total number of claims fell to 10,376 from 12,004.

For a comparison, Louisiana saw about one-fifth of the number of initial unemployment claims (2,058) filed around the same time last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims dropped to 14,804 from the previous week’s average of 18,552.

Meanwhile, continued claims increased last week to 65,649, up slightly from the Jan. 23 total of 64,916. Approximately one-quarter as many continued claims (16,189) were filed in Louisiana for the same week in 2020.

Furthermore, the four-week moving average of continued claims rose to 70,057, compared to the previous week’s average of 69,745.

