Louisiana employment highest since March 2020

Two years after the pandemic began and despite inflation and the war in Ukraine driving prices up, Louisiana’s employment numbers are at their highest since March 2020, with Baton Rouge adding the second most jobs of any Louisiana metro from January to February.

Louisiana’s unemployment rate is currently at 4.3%, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s latest report.

The state’s seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 3,600 jobs from January to February. When compared to February 2021, employment increased by 59,700 jobs. The number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals in Louisiana increased by 9,691 from January to February. Compared to February of last year, the number increased by 60,910.

Baton Rouge added the second most jobs behind New Orleans, with an addition of 1,000 in February.

Manufacturing had the most gains in February, adding 2,200 jobs across the state.

Unemployment rates were lower in February in 31 states and Washington, D.C., and stable in 19 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. All 50 states and the District saw their jobless rates drop from a year ago.