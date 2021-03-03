LED releases annual review of economic efforts

Louisiana Economic Development today released “Louisiana Is A Force,” the state agency’s annual report that documents its efforts to attract investment and jobs to Louisiana.

In the report, LED lists the projects and jobs brought to the state last year, along with detailing its work to assist in recovery for businesses following the pandemic shutdowns and the devastating hurricane season.

When COVID-19 arrived in the U.S., LED moved most of its economic development recruitment, expansion and retention, and small business programs to virtual settings. The state agency established help desks and online resources to assist thousands of businesses. In April, Gov. John Bel Edwards created the Resilient Louisiana Commission to confront those new challenges and to recommend strategies for making Louisiana more resistant to future economic disruptions, such as public health emergencies and hurricanes.

“Against great odds, LED continued its core mission of increasing economic opportunity for our people,” Gov. Edwards says in a prepared statement. “That work yielded 58 new economic development projects representing over 11,000 new jobs and more than $12 billion in new capital investment. In 2020, LED’s work truly exemplified our vision for a better, safer, stronger Louisiana.”

See the annual report here.