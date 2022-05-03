Job openings hit record levels in March 

U.S. employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, and some 4.5 million Americans quit or changed positions, reflecting the labor market’s continued strength, The Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile, the number of new hires—6.7 million—remained steady, according to a report released this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Demand for workers remains white-hot,” Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, told The Post. “This is very broad, enormous growth. Even though we’ve almost recovered all of the jobs lost in the pandemic, the labor market just keeps getting tighter and tighter.”

The strong job openings and worker quits data could play into discussions about curbing inflation at the Federal Reserve, which is expected to announce another interest rate hike, by a half-percentage point on Wednesday. Read the full story.