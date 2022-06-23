Job market power slowly shifting back to employers 

There are increasing signs that workers’ power, a consequence of the hot COVID-era economy, is leveling off or even diminishing in some sectors, Axios reports. The small shifts are signs that the Federal Reserve’s recent rate hikes are having the intended cooling effect.

“It’s not that workers have lost power, it’s just that they’re not increasingly gaining it,” says Nick Bunker, economic research director at Indeed.

There are still way more job listings on Indeed than there were before the pandemic started—a sign of high demand for workers—but postings are coming back down from the highs of last year.

In addition, Layoffs.fyi noted 109 layoff events so far in June, compared to 75 the prior month and just 17 in March. Read more.