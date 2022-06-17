How the Fed’s interest rate hike will drastically change mortgages

The quick rise in mortgage rates means homebuyers will need to pay significantly more for a home loan compared to even just eight months ago.

In November, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan product, was barely 3%. As the rate approaches 6%, the added cost to a 30-year mortgage is hundreds of thousands of dollars, The Washington Post reports.

For a $250,000 home, the mortgage would cost $128,000 more over 30 years. That translates to a monthly mortgage bill that is $356 higher. For a home purchased at $750,000, homeowners would pay $1,067 more.

Higher interest rates have already started to make a dent in home sales, as reported by Daily Report this week. While Realtor.com originally forecast a 6.6% increase in home sales nationwide this year, the real estate listing website recently downgraded its projection to a 6.7% decrease in 2022. Read the full story.