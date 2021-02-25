Gallup: Economic confidence is improving

Americans’ pessimism about U.S. economic conditions has eased slightly, although Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index remains in negative territory. An eight-point increase to -13 this month puts the index at its best reading since November.

Gallup regularly tracks Americans’ ratings of national economic conditions as excellent, good, only fair, or poor and whether the economy is getting better or getting worse. The combined responses are used to create the Gallup Economic Confidence Index, which has a theoretical range of +100 (if all respondents say the economy is excellent or good and that it is getting better) to -100 (if all say it is poor and getting worse).

The latest rating, from a Feb. 3-18 poll, comes after back-to-back declines in December and January that followed seven months of steady or slightly improved readings. Before that, the ECI fell sharply from +41 in February 2020 to +22 in the first half of March and then -33 in the latter half of April as the coronavirus pandemic caused an economic crisis.

Since dropping below zero in early April, the confidence rating has not risen above -1. Still, the most recent rating is 20 points higher than it was at its lowest point in the spring and is well above the record-low -72 recorded in October 2008, during the Great Recession. See the report.