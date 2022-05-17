Fed chair: Central bank won’t hesitate to keep raising rates

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized his resolve to get inflation down, saying today he will back interest rate increases until prices start falling back toward a healthy level, CNBC reports.

“If that involves moving past broadly understood levels of neutral we won’t hesitate to do that,” the central bank leader told The Wall Street Journal in a livestreamed interview. “We will go until we feel we’re at a place where we can say financial conditions are in an appropriate place, we see inflation coming down.

“We’ll go to that point. There won’t be any hesitation about that,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Fed raised benchmark borrowing rates by half a percentage point, the second increase of 2022 as inflation hovers around a 40-year high. Read the full story.