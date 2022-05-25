EBR job, wage growth trailed national average in fourth quarter

Employment in East Baton Rouge Parish grew 4% in the fourth quarter of last year, while average weekly wages grew 5.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nationally, employment grew 5.2% from December 2020 to December 2021, while average wages grew 5.9%, the bureau reported today.

East Baton Rouge ranked 190th among the 344 most populous counties for employment growth and 157th for wage growth. Among Louisiana parishes on the list, Orleans Parish had the most employment growth by percentage at 8%, while Jefferson had the biggest average wage increase of 8.2%.