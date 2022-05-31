Diverging job market boosts prospects for some, puts others at risk 

The U.S. labor market is beginning to fracture, as some businesses curb hiring while others are desperate for employees.

As CNBC reports, Microsoft, Twitter, Wayfair, Snap and Facebook-parent Meta recently announced they plan to be more conservative about adding new employees. Peloton and Netflix announced layoffs as demand for their products slowed, and online car seller Carvana cut its workforce as it faces inflation and a cratering stock price.

But airlines, restaurants and others still need to fill positions. Job cuts for the first four months of the year were down 52% compared with the same period of 2021. Just under 80,000 job cuts were announced from January to April, the lowest tally in the nearly three decades.

What’s emerging is a tale of two job markets. Hospitality and other service sectors can’t hire enough workers to staff what’s expected to be a bustling summer rebound after two years of coronavirus obstacles. Meanwhile, tech and other large employers are warning they need to keep costs down and are putting employees on notice. Read the full story.